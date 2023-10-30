City of Nacogdoches explain plans to rebuild Maroney Park playground

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is planning to repair one city playground that caught on fire last month.

“Hearing the word fire with a wooden playground is kind of terrifying,” said the city’s community services assistant director Jessica Sowell.

She says it’s a multi-step process as the department discusses ideas to rebuild the Maroney Park playground.

According to Sowell, the parks advisory board asked to match new amenities as close as possible to what’s already in place. “It was pretty unanimous that people love our Maroney playground as is,” she said.

Sowell explained due to the playground built nearly 30 years ago as a community build project, “the 90′s and 2000′s was treated with things we can’t use now.”

On Monday, fire officials said there was not enough evidence to indicate a cause and labeled it as undetermined.

Sowell said as of Sunday, there is no estimated cost of damage that was done to the burned area and city crews will begin to clean up next week.

“We have our barricade up… So, we’re going to work on removing the debris on this half and then reopening this half because the damage was solely on that side,” said Sowell.

She said the community input will play a major a role as they move forward with the reconstruction.

“Whether it’s input on how the design looks, if they want to come out here with hammers, nails. If they want to come out here with a rake and help us put out new mulch around here. So, we’re hoping we can make this into a kind of another community rebuild like it was when it was put in the 90′s,” said Sowell.

If you would like to share some ideas for the rebuild of the playground, you can visit their webpage here.

