Clearing skies overnight as our first freeze of the fall season is upon us this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - What a difference a day makes and what a difference a stout cold front can do, especially this time of year. A cold rain has made for a damp, raw day across the Piney Woods today.

The rain and moisture will move out tonight as skies will partially clear, leading to overnight lows in the upper 30′s.

Tuesday may include a little patchy morning frost. Otherwise, skies will be sunny, albeit, it will be a cool sunshine with daytime highs climbing into the middle 50′s with cool, northerly winds at 10 to 15 mph.

If you plan on being out and about for trick-or-treating Tuesday night, plan on wearing some extra layers since temperatures will quickly be falling through the 40′s as we go through the evening hours. It will be dry, but there will certainly be a chill in the air for all the ghosts and goblins descending on an east Texas neighborhood near you.

We will then have the first of two chances to see our first freeze of the fall season take place on Wednesday and Thursday mornings this week. With skies being clear and winds being very light, that will give us an opportunity to drop into the lower 30′s.

As a result of the possible first freeze of this fall season, we have Freeze Watches out for many of our central and northern deep east Texas counties starting on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Both Angelina and Nacogdoches counties are included in this Freeze Watch that will get upgraded to a Freeze Warning by tomorrow.

This means that you will want to take preventive measures to cover up or bring inside the tender plants and vegetation that may be sensitive to the cold weather.

Outside of the cold mornings, we will have a cool sunshine in place going forward this week with highs in the middle-to-upper 50′s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With our winds gradually shifting back to the southeast by Thursday, look for a gradual warming trend with both our lows and highs as we head into the weekend and beyond.

