Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Crash between SUV, ATV kills Alto man

By Travis Noriega
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Alto man is dead after a vehicle crashed into the ATV he was driving, ejecting him.

According to a report from Texas DPS, On October 28, an SUV crashed into an ATV on Highway 21 near Alto.

Ronterreal Mumphrey, 36, of Alto, was driving an ATV on Highway 21 when he was struck from behind by another vehicle and thrown from the ATV.

The report says that the other driver had impaired visibility and could not see Mumphrey.

Mumphrey was taken to UT Health in Tyler where he was later pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police investigating after 2 women found dead
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Nature lovers in Plano, Texas are mourning a 400-year-old tree lost in a storm.
Nature lovers mourn the loss of tree older than the United States
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County
Stonewall Baptist Church Pastor Desmond Tolbert says making sure families have what they need...
Nacogdoches County church gives out free winter gear at fall festival

Latest News

City of Nacogdoches explain plans to rebuild Maroney Park playground
City of Nacogdoches explain plans to rebuild Maroney Park playground
City of Nacogdoches explain plans to rebuild Maroney Park playground
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday’s Weather: Scattered rain and chilly temps
Stonewall Baptist Church Pastor Desmond Tolbert says making sure families have what they need...
Nacogdoches County church gives out free winter gear at fall festival