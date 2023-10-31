Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2-vehicle crash injures 3, kills teen in Nacogdoches

(File graphic)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager was killed and three more people were injured in a two-vehicle crash off Main Street on Monday.

According to a report by the Nacogdoches Police Department, around 7 p.m. Monday, a Dodge pick up was traveling eastbound in the 4500 block of E. Main Street when it was struck from behind while turning onto Quail Ridge Road. The report says that the impact from the Ford F-250, which was pulling a trailer with a car on it, caused both vehicles to leave the roadway.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured from the crash, however the adult driver of the Dodge and a juvenile in the rear passenger seat were treated for their injuries at a local hospital. A 13-year-old sitting in the Dodge’s front passenger seat was also taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead. A third juvenile, also sitting in the rear of the Dodge, was flown to a Tyler hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A water main was also damaged as a result of the crash, leaving many residents in the area without water.

This incident remains under investigation.

