Bownds on Lufkin playoff chances: ‘First things first’

The Lufkin Panthers still have a shot at making the playoffs, but will need some help getting there.

Mark Bownds and Michael Coleman discussed Lufkin’s chances during Red Zone Overtime, which is streamed every Friday on East Texas Now following The Red Zone.

“The Lufkin Panther defense was on fire, they were on point just like the offense,” Bownds said about Lufkin’s Week 10 win. “And when you get the Lufkin Panther offense and defense working together on the same night, you’re gonna come away with a win.”

Lufkin plays Lancaster in Week 11. If they win by five, they will make the playoffs if Tyler loses.

“They do not have control over their own destiny,” Bownds said. “They would need some help. But first things first, they got to get that win over Lancaster.”

