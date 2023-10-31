A cold and frosty night is expected across the Piney Woods as many areas could experience their first fall freeze

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - If you plan on being out and about for trick-or-treating this evening, plan on wearing some extra layers since temperatures will quickly be falling through the 40′s as we go through the evening hours. It will be dry, but there will certainly be a chill in the air for all the ghosts and goblins descending on an east Texas neighborhood near you.

We will then have the first of two chances to see our first freeze of the fall season take place on Wednesday and Thursday mornings this week. With skies being clear and winds being very light, that will give us an opportunity to drop into the lower 30′s.

As a result of the possible first freeze of this fall season, we have Freeze Watches and Warnings out for all of our deep east Texas counties and communities as they are issued with the onset of our first freeze in the fall season.

This means that you will want to take preventive measures to cover up or bring inside the tender plants and vegetation that may be sensitive to the cold weather.

Even if you do not get quite to the freezing mark by daybreak, widespread frost is still likely, which can also damage crops and halt the growing season.

After a morning freeze, it will be another day of a cool sunshine with highs on Wednesday afternoon climbing into the upper 50′s.

We will then be in store for one more notable cold night on Wednesday night into Thursday morning as many areas have a chance to see another brief shot of freezing temperatures.

With our winds gradually shifting back to the southeast by Thursday, look for a gradual warming trend as daytime highs warm into the middle 60′s, making for a very seasonal November day in the Piney Woods.

Coincidentally, overnight lows will also moderate as wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 30′s by Friday morning before only falling into the 50′s by this upcoming weekend.

Daytime highs will then warm into the 80′s by Sunday and early next week as several days of southerly breezes will help warm us up to above average temperatures, once again.

With high pressure dominating our weather landscape, we have no rain to speak of from now through this time next week as we bask under lots of blue sky and plentiful sunshine.

We may see a weak cold front slide through Monday night or early Tuesday of next week. However, with a lack of moisture for the front to work with, it looks to come through on the dry side.

