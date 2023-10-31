Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Flipped fuel tanker slows traffic along Tyler’s Loop 323

Crews are working to clear a wreck involving a flipped fuel tanker on Tyler’s Loop 323.
Crews are working to clear a wreck involving a flipped fuel tanker on Tyler’s Loop 323.(Source: KLTV staff)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are working to clear a wreck involving a flipped fuel tanker on Tyler’s Loop 323.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 400 block of North Northeast Loop 323.

A tanker transporting an unknown fuel had toppled into the grass median from the westbound lanes.

The inside lanes of the loop were blocked and traffic was slow-moving through the area.

The condition of the driver was not immediately available.

A second tanker is at the scene offloading the wrecked truck.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office and UT Health EMS are also at the scene.

