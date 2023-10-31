Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin could make playoffs

Lufkin Panthers head coach Todd Quick is excited to take on Longview
Lufkin Panthers head coach Todd Quick is excited to take on Longview(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers have manged to keep their playoff hopes alive in the final week of regular season play. Panthers head coach Todd Quick tells East Texas Sports what they need to do in order to see this happen.

“We have to win by five,” he said. “And that’s how it boils down to so we got to take care of our business. You know, we know where we’re at. We know what we have to do. And we know what has to has to happen. So we’re prepared for that.”

Lufkin will take on on Lancaster this Friday night in Lancaster.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police investigating after 2 women found dead
Authorities release names of 2 women found dead in Nacogdoches
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Nature lovers in Plano, Texas are mourning a 400-year-old tree lost in a storm.
Nature lovers mourn the loss of tree older than the United States
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County

Latest News

Kedren Young takes it in for a touchdown
Lufkin’s Kedren Young becomes all-time leading rusher
The Red Zone | Friday Nights at 10:35 on KLTV and KTRE
Red Zone: Week 11 schedule
Game of the Week
‘Battle of Attoyac’ selected as Week 11 Game of Week
Curry scores 24 with four 3′s late to lead Warriors to 106-95 win over Rockets