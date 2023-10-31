Lufkin’s Kedren Young becomes all-time leading rusher

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Well it turned out to be a record setting night in Lufkin this past Friday for star Running Back Kedren Young, who broke the school record becoming the Panthers all-time leading rusher.

“I’m so honored to have a record like that,” he said. “And I just want to thank my family, my teammates, for supporting me and all the supporters that supported me throughout the journey. And it’s something I can hold on to for a while so I’m blessed, I’m happy.”

Moments after he set the record, he broke loose on this play to go 47 yards for a TD. Kedren is currently sitting at a total of 3,912 yards, and will have the opportunity to break 4,000 this Friday night against Lancaster.

He said, “you know, they’re pretty good team, but we all know we can beat them. And we just got to go out there and give it all so last last week, regular season so we have a chance to go to playoffs. We got to go out there and take it.”

So regardless of surpassing a 4,000 yard career rushing milestone, Kedren more focused on a win and getting the Lufkin Panthers to the playoffs.

