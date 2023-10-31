Overton enters Red Zone Top 10

1. Carthage 10-0 (6-0) - The Carthage Bulldogs finished another perfect regular season last Friday Night when they beat Van 35-7. The Bulldogs have this week off to prepare for another State Championship run in the postseason.

2. Timpson 9-0 (5-0) - The Timpson Bears recorded their second consecutive shutout over Shelbyville (61-0). Timpson will face their toughest test yet this week when they host the undefeated Garrison Bulldogs (9-0, 5-0).

3. Longview 8-1 (6-0) - The Longview Lobos kept their undefeated district record alive last week by beating Tyler 34-12. The Lobos look to put a bow on the district season when they travel to West Mesquite (3-6, 1-5) this week.

4. Kilgore 8-1 (5-0) - The Kilgore Bulldogs had last week off, but this week they’ll wrap up the regular season on the road as they head to Chapel Hill (8-1, 4-1) to battle it out for a district championship.

5. Winnsboro 9-0 (6-0) - The Winnsboro Red Raiders completed their first undefeated regular season in school history last week after defeating Bonham 65-6. The Red Raiders are off this week before starting the playoffs next week as district champions.

6. Malakoff 9-0 (5-0) - The Malakoff Tigers got back on the gridiron last week and took care of business against Mexia, winning 41-10. This week a district championship is on the line when the Tigers host the Groesbeck Goats (7-2, 4-1).

7. Garrison 9-0 (5-0) - The Garrison Bulldogs won their ninth game in a row last week after knocking off San Augustine (58-10). Garrison will travel to Timpson for a battle of unbeatens with a district championship on the line.

8. Chapel Hill 8-1 (4-1) - The Chapel Hill Bulldogs struggled early with Athens last week, but the Bulldogs pulled away late to win 45-28. This week Chapel Hill returns home to take on Kilgore (8-1, 5-0) in a battle of Bulldogs.

Chapel Hill and Athens provided Saturday afternoon entertainment after weather caused their Friday game to be rescheduled.

9. Beckville 8-1 (5-0) - The Beckville Bearcats have won eight straight games since falling to Timpson in Week 1. The Bearcats beat Harleton last week 48-14. Beckville will wrap up the regular season at home this week as they host the Union Grove Lions (4-5, 0-5).

10. Overton 9-0 (4-0) - The Overton Mustangs enter our Top 10 this week after winning their ninth game of the season last week over Price Carlisle 38-14. Overton has won nine games this year after winning just five games combined over the last five seasons. Overton looks to clinch a district title this week as they take on the Tenaha Tigers (7-2, 4-0).

