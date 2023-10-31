Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Spicy bean and butternut squash soup by Mama Steph

This is a tasty soup that will warm you up on a chilly day. It’s full of delicious vegetables that are kicked up with spices that you’ll love.(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is a tasty soup that will warm you up on a chilly day. It’s full of delicious vegetables that are kicked up with spices that you’ll love.

Spicy bean and butternut squash soup

Ingredients

16 ounces cooked baby red or yellow potatoes, cut in half (or 2 cans sliced potatoes, drained)

1 onion, chopped (about a cup)

1 large clove garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons salt

15 ounce can red beans, drained

one cup salsa

10 ounce bag cubed butternut squash

1/2 teaspoon ground thyme

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (or more, if you like heat)

48 ounces chicken or vegetable broth

Method:

Cut potatoes in half. Cover with water and two teaspoons salt. Simmer until potatoes are tender, about ten minutes. Drain.

In a skillet, saute the onions and garlic in butter or olive oil until vegetables are tender. Add to Dutch oven or soup pot.

Add the potatoes, beans, salsa, thyme, paprika, and pepper flakes. Pour the broth over the ingredients, and stir well.

Simmer for ten to 15 minutes, and taste. Add salt and pepper, if needed.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

