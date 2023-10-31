Spicy bean and butternut squash soup by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is a tasty soup that will warm you up on a chilly day. It’s full of delicious vegetables that are kicked up with spices that you’ll love.
Spicy bean and butternut squash soup
Ingredients
16 ounces cooked baby red or yellow potatoes, cut in half (or 2 cans sliced potatoes, drained)
1 onion, chopped (about a cup)
1 large clove garlic
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons salt
15 ounce can red beans, drained
one cup salsa
10 ounce bag cubed butternut squash
1/2 teaspoon ground thyme
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (or more, if you like heat)
48 ounces chicken or vegetable broth
Method:
Cut potatoes in half. Cover with water and two teaspoons salt. Simmer until potatoes are tender, about ten minutes. Drain.
In a skillet, saute the onions and garlic in butter or olive oil until vegetables are tender. Add to Dutch oven or soup pot.
Add the potatoes, beans, salsa, thyme, paprika, and pepper flakes. Pour the broth over the ingredients, and stir well.
Simmer for ten to 15 minutes, and taste. Add salt and pepper, if needed.
