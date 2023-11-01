Another cold night lies ahead as Freeze Warnings are in effect for all of deep east Texas.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Freeze Warnings are in place for the entire Texas Forest Country and all thirteen of our deep east Texas counties tonight since many areas have the chance to see their first freeze of the fall season.

This means that you will want to take preventive measures to cover up or bring inside the tender plants and vegetation that may be sensitive to the cold weather.

After a morning freeze, it will be another day of a cool sunshine with highs on Thursday afternoon climbing into the middle 60′s.

With our winds shifting back to the southeast by Thursday, look for a gradual warming trend in the days to follow as both our overnight lows and daytime highs climb the proverbial ladder as we head into the weekend and continue into next week.

It should be noted that overnight lows through this weekend will still be on the chilly side, but we will be trending well above freezing, bottoming out in the upper 40′s and middle 50′s.

Daytime highs will be in the lower 70′s on Friday before warming into the middle 70′s by Saturday and near 80-degrees by Sunday.

Once we get into next week and have several days of predominantly southerly winds in place, morning lows will only be in the lower 60′s with highs warming back into the lower-to-middle 80′s as we flip the script, yet again. That means many of us will be flipping the thermostat from heat back to cold once more.

With high pressure dominating our weather landscape, we have no rain to speak of from now through this time next week as we bask under lots of blue sky and plentiful sunshine as the weather pattern remains rather benign for us in east Texas.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.

