The Fostering Collective offering babysitter training for foster families

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Fostering Collective in Tyler is hosting a state certified foster care babysitter training event for adults.

The training is critical for East Texas foster families who need temporary care for their children, since untrained caretakers are not allowed to be alone with kids in DFPS.

It’s happening at their new office in Tyler on Thursday, November 2 from 5:30 - 8 p.m.

It cost $10 to participate and dinner will be provided.

To register for the event, click here.

Previous reporting:

+ Certified babysitter training offers way for non-foster families to help ongoing foster care crisis in Texas

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.