Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office expand outside county inmate housing

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County commissioners approved an agreement that expands where the sheriff’s office can house inmates outside of the county Tuesday morning.

“We haven’t been able to go the other way. We just keep trending upwards, and it’s unfortunate,” said Sheriff Jason Bridges.

Bridges said adding Franklin County to their outside inmate housing is much needed.

As of Tuesday, the county jail has 70 inmates in six East Texas counties, including eight in Franklin County, for $60 daily, according to Bridges.

“We’re one inmate short of being full capacity, so this is a never-ending battle,” he said.

Bridges said the Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office increased the max capacity from 292 to 324 in the last two years but that only helped keep inmates in the county for a short period. “That stopped us for about six, seven months, but the population has just continued to increase,” he said.

Bridges said there are factors contributing to the growing inmate population, such as a state delay in processing inmates into mental health facilities and case backlogs.

Bridges believes there isn’t an increase in crime but said “the seriousness of crimes is what I’ve seen is more evolved than what it has been. I see more people coming in on felonies than there ever have been, and that means their bonds are higher.”

From Nov. 2018 to Oct. 2019, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office booked 804 felonies. From Nov. 2022 to Oct. 1 this year, they have booked 983 felonies.

Bridges said between those years, felony charges went up by over 140.

He said the sheriff’s office discusses solutions with other county entities on a quarterly and even weekly basis but believes one way to see relief is by expanding the jail.

“At some point, we’re going to have to add space here if we want to get these inmates back into Nacogdoches County.”

The sheriff’s office is currently under a jail study to help determine their needs. They hope to complete it by December.

