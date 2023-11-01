Trial continues for Waco man accused in gang-related killing of Arp motorcyclist

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Testimony continued in the trial of a Waco man accused of shooting a motorcyclist from Arp.

Joshua Ray Tibbits, 32, was arrested on May 6 of 2020 for engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with the death of Brandon Edwards. Edwards had been found shot to death at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Arp on May 2, and a following investigation led to the arrest of Tibbits and two others. Tibbits is accused of being a part of the “Cossacks,” a motorcycle gang. The prosecution claims that Tibbits shot and killed Edwards because Edwards was impersonating a member of the gang. The state said that Tibbits and at least one of his codefendants were shooting at Edwards from the truck, though they said determining which man fired the killing shot does not matter, as each shooter had the intent to kill.

Near the end of Tuesday’s testimony, Det. Lauren Fite with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office was asked by the defense if the investigation found any evidence at the scene that would “put a gun in the hand of the defendant.” Fite responded “No.”

On Wednesday morning, testimony began with a new witness called by the state, an undercover detective who previously worked with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the investigation. Video surveillance footage from a house near where the chase took place, showing a white Dodge pickup, allegedly driven by another “real” Cossacks member, Jose Valenzuela, who was eventually detained by law enforcement. The detective used the seized pickup to drive to the scene of the incident and attempt to confirm it was the same vehicle used. The detective says it was the same vehicle. In 2022, Valenzuela agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors in connection with this case. Valenzuela pleaded guilty to engaging in organized crime in exchange for a 22-year prison sentence.

However, the defense said that the motorcycle and the truck are only seen in the footage for a few seconds and argued that it can’t be certain the motorcycle was Edwards’ since no license plate is visible, nor can it be certain that it was Valenzuela’s truck due to the brevity of the footage. Additionally, the detective said Tibbits was not in the truck when a traffic stop was conducted or when narcotics were found during said stop. The detective also told the defense that this incident is what educated him about the feud between factions of the Cossacks group and that it hadn’t turned violent until this incident.

When the detective was passed back to the state, prosecutors argued that the defense’s questions are immaterial since Valenzuela and a third defendant, Jeffrey Griffin, had already told investigators it’s them and pleaded guilty.

The state then called a Smith County crime scene investigator to the stand, who said that the truck was held at a warehouse owned by the county for processing and investigation. The investigator showed photos of the interior and exterior of the truck, and said fingerprints were taken from inside and outside the vehicle. Upon questioning by the defense, the investigator said that gunshot residue was found on the headliner of the truck. The defense claimed that this residue cannot determine the type of gun fired, and there is no way to tell how ling the residue had been on the vehicle.

A detective in the major crimes division was called as the next state witness. He said he drove the county line to check for home and business surveillance cameras that may have caught the incident or suspects. A collection of surveillance video was shown to the jury, part of which showed the three suspects at a Whataburger in Liberty City prior to the incident. The video showed Tibbits getting into the passenger seat of the truck.

The detective said investigators later went to Waco to attempt to make contact with Tibbits and Griffin, and during this trip they were advised by the Waco Police Department that an unknown person had been seen leaving Tibbit’s home. According to the detective, the plan was then to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle seen leaving the home and interview the occupants.

Upon doing so, the detective said that black and gold Cossacks paraphernalia was found in the vehicle, and pictures of the items were shown in court. Among the paraphernalia were a jacket saying “Regional Sergeant of Arms,” which the detective said was Tibbits’ role in the gang, as well as Tibbits’ “road name” Wood Werk. Additionally, a patch on the jacket bore the words “black eyes and apple pies,” which the detective said is earned by committing an act of violence.

During the interview, the detective said that Griffin confirmed that they were in the white truck. Search warrants were later issued for Tibbits and Griffins’ houses in Waco, and the two men were arrested and taken to Smith County.

The defense went back to the close up of the Whataburger footage to point out an orange object in the truck bed. They then brought back another angle of the Whataburger surveillance, arguing that the orange object can’t be seen, meaning that they could be two different trucks.

Det. Jason Railsback with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office’s major crimes unit was called to testify Wednesday afternoon. Railsback spoke about the differences between a non-violent motorcycle club and an outlaw motorcycle gang, the Cossacks being an example of the latter. He said that the Cossacks’ bylaws both to not cooperate with law enforcement, but to also physically punish anyone who wears gang colors and is not authorized to do so. In this case, Railsback said that Tibbits, Griffin and Valenzuela were given the green light to go after Edwards.

