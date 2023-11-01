Wednesday’s Weather: Very cold morning with plenty of sunshine this afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re off to a very cold start for the first day of November, with many folks waking up near or below freezing. Once again, you’ll want to be sure you and any kiddos are bundled up before heading out the door today. We’ll enjoy ample sunshine today, but temperatures will still remain in the middle to upper 50s for highs thanks to one final round of cool northeasterly winds. Expect another chance to see freezing temps for a few spots tomorrow morning, then we’ll see the start of a new warming trend thanks to sunny skies and the return of southeasterly winds. Friday afternoon looks comfortable in the lower 70s, with mild middle 70s on Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance a few spots might see 80° Monday afternoon before our next cold front swings through later in the day, cooling temps down slightly next Tuesday. It is important to note that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning, which is when we’ll “roll back” our clocks one hour, leading to an extra hour of sleep for many, but also a sunset which will occur just before 5:30 PM Sunday evening. Be prepared!

