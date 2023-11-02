3 East Texas cities receive funding for pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure

EAST TEXAS, (KTRE) - Lufkin, Huntington, and Coldspring are three cities across Texas receiving funding to bring sidewalks, bike lanes, and other infrastructure to their communities.

Member of Angelina Bicycle Club, Lynnette Wood says places for pedestrians and cyclists to travel safely are rarely available.

“Where there are sidewalks, they just end abruptly. You run out of sidewalk and you’re either in the grass or have to move to the roadway and I know many cyclists who prefer not to ride on the roads because they do feel unsafe,” said Wood.

Lufkin will receive more than $1.7 million for new sidewalks on Angelina Street and Atkinson Drive.

Coldspring will receive $3 million for a sidewalk from SH 156 to Coldspring-Oakhurst High School.

Over $130,000 will go towards a bicycle and pedestrian master plan in Huntington, where a life was lost due to lack of pedestrian safety.

“Few years ago, we had a local citizen who was walking along highway 69. He was struck by a car. Unfortunately, he passed away as a result of the injuries. At that point I thought it was important, see if we can get sidewalks for the safety of our citizens,” said Huntington City Administrator Bill Stewart.

In 2022, there were 830 pedestrians and 92 bicyclists killed in the state according to TxDOT.gov. Wood says she hopes this new funding will provide safer travel for cyclists and pedestrians.

“Having TxDOT support initiatives like that is good for everybody, but it is long term and we kind of need to be patient through the vision as they work to improve the access around,” said Wood.

$1.7 million in maintenance was also approved for the Lufkin district.

