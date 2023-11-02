3 East Texas mayors meet monthly in effort to support neighboring cities

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The power of three is greater than the power of just one. That’s the motivation behind the teamwork among three East Texas mayors.

Their relationship was born out of necessity, but continues to present new opportunities for their communities.

Meeting Wednesday at a Hawkins restaurant, Winona Mayor Rachael Moreno, Big Sandy Mayor Linda Baggett, and Hawkins Mayor Susan Hubbard, came together for their regular monthly collaboration.

“As mayors we sometimes have the same problems, so we discuss our problems and how to handle them,” Hubbard says.

“They’re awesome. I’ve learned something from every one and take something back from everyone,” says Moreno.

What they call the Trifecta Club originated from the June storms, when they realized they were in close proximity to help one another.

“During the blackout of June, we determined we really needed to work more together. Things that we can get together and talk about that help,” Baggett says.

“When we had the power outage, we all checked on each other,” Moreno says.

The three have met monthly looking for solutions in everything from housing and attracting business, to the need for more restaurants.

“We got the idea of bringing in food trucks on Monday and Tuesday. Once those food trucks come in they’ll see, ‘Hey, we can make a livelihood here,’” Susan said.

“We’re working on getting a new industrial park,” said Rachael.

“Zoning, regulations, how each of us work that way. It’s a good support group,” Baggett added.

“”Behind every good man is a better woman,” Hubbard said.

The mayors alternate their meetings between the cities to support restaurants in all three towns.

The leaders have been banding together to bounce idea’s off of one another to find solutions to common problems.

