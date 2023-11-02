Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny/mostly sunny skies will continue this afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the lower 60s, about 10-degrees cooler than normal for early November. Tonight, clear skies are expected with morning lows tomorrow in the lower 40s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will persist into the weekend as high temperatures return to the 70s. Early next week we’ll see a return to the 80s, but clouds and a possible front will be back in the forecast by the middle of the week. Have a great afternoon.

