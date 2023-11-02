Another cold night ahead before the return of southerly winds leads to a gradual warming trend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clear skies and dry air will lead to another cold night, albeit, not as cold as the past two nights as overnight lows drop into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. The main reason why we will not be nearly as cold is because our wind direction has shifted back to the southeast, which will keep things a tad milder tonight.

With our winds shifting back to the southeast for the foreseeable future, look for a gradual warming trend in the days to follow as both our overnight lows and daytime highs climb the proverbial ladder as we head into the weekend and continue into next week.

It should be noted that overnight lows through this weekend will still be on the chilly side, but we will be trending well above freezing, bottoming out in the upper 40′s and middle 50′s.

Daytime highs will be in the lower 70′s on Friday before warming into the middle 70′s by Saturday and near 80-degrees by Sunday.

Once we get into next week and have several days of predominantly southerly winds in place, morning lows will only be in the lower 60′s with highs warming back into the lower-to-middle 80′s as we flip the script, yet again. That means many of us will be flipping the thermostat from ‘heat’ back to ‘cold’ once more.

With high pressure dominating our weather landscape, we have no rain to speak of from now through at least the middle of next week as we bask under lots of blue sky and plentiful sunshine with unseasonably warm weather as the weather pattern remains rather benign for us in east Texas.

There are signs that our next cold front will move through about a week from now, offering us a slight drop in temperatures and just a meager, 20% chance of rain.

