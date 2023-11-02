Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A Better East Texas - Veteran’s Day

By Pat Stacey
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Veterans Day 2023 will soon be here on November eleventh. Sadly, it is easy to see how honoring veterans can fall by the wayside. Let’s face it, we are not currently engaged in a large-scale war overseas - notwithstanding our involvement in the Israel – Hamas conflict. But we don’t have a current massive deployment of our service personnel. So, honoring them has a chance to fall out of the spotlight. But we need to all make an effort to honor those that have served. The United States has, over time, been elevated to the position of the police force of the world. We have reached this spot through strength but also through our ability to deliver humanitarian aid, emergency provisions and peacekeeping missions. That is where the U-S separates from the other superpowers of the world. So, this is a burden of choice but also an opportunity. For our way of life to be preserved, we must have a robust military and that requires young people willing to serve. Sadly, our armed forces have not met their recruiting goals since 20-14. So that is a decade of missing the goal – missing the need – because retirements have most certainly happened at the other end of the age scale. Some standards have been modified for being accepted into the branches of service, but gaps remain. So, as a country, we need more recruits – young people willing to serve. And we need to make sure and honor those sacrifices and services everyday – not just on Veterans Day. And that will make for a Better East Texas.

