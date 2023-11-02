Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Britney Spears’ childhood home is up for sale

The home has 2,300 square feet of living space. (Source: zillow.com)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Britney Spears’ childhood home is on the market.

The property in Kentwood, Louisiana has been listed for $1.2 million – a 336% increase from when it was last sold just two years ago.

The house last sold for $275,000 in February 2021.

According to the real estate listing, the home has 2,300 square feet of living space. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The listing calls it a “piece of pop culture history” featuring Spears’ original dance studio and home furnishings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-vehicle crash injures 3, kills teen in Nacogdoches
Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office expand outside county inmate housing
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office expand outside county inmate housing
The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Criminal charges filed against builder after couple’s ‘barndominium’ dreams go bust
Authorities release names of 2 women found dead in Nacogdoches

Latest News

A bear decided it wanted in on the trick-or-treating action and began munching on some candy...
WATCH: Bear munches on Halloween candy outside Florida home
FILE - Varieties of disposable flavored electronic cigarette devices manufactured by EB Design,...
Vaping by high school students dropped this year, says US report
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
Duane "Keffe D" Davis appears in court Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Davis has been...
Ex-gang leader pleads not guilty in 1996 Tupac Shakur killing in Vegas and judge appoints lawyers
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Pressure rises on Israel to pause fighting and ease siege as battles intensify near Gaza City