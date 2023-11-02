Chapel Hill/Kilgore matchup one of biggest in East Texas, coach says

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Week 11 features two teams matching up who are very familar with each other and it’s possibly for a district championship.

“We played them four times in the last two years,” said Chapel HIll Coach Jeff Riordan. “That’s kinda how the script has been written in the playoffs and district. You kinda got Kilgore out there waiting for you, and they’re a tough opponent.”

Riordan’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which can be streamed every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on East Texas Now.

“We’re getting ready day by day, trying to be 1 and 0 every day, trying to get one percent better every day,” Riordan said. “But it’s here now, and it’s going to be one of the biggest games in East Texas.”

If Chapel HIll wins, there will be a three-way tie for the district championship between both teams and Lindale. Chapel Hill would have to win by 14 to get the 1 seed. Chapel HIll lost to Lindale, 35-23, in Week 8.

