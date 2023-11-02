Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

‘He is going to have a bad stomachache’: Bear caught eating some leftover Halloween candy

A hungry bear was caught scarfing down some leftover Halloween candy in Florida. (Source: Pari Limbachia/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MARY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida family got an extra trick-or-treater this Halloween.

Pari Limbachia, a resident in the Lake Mary area, shared a video of a bear appearing to scarf down some leftover Halloween candy.

Limbachia said that she was trick-or-treating with her kids when they spotted the large black bear munching on candy that was left out on a folding table in front of a home.

The bear was seen taking its time enjoying the sweet treats while Limbachia and her family watched from the street.

Onlookers can be heard questioning the bear saying, “Why? And with the wrapper? … He is going to have a bad stomachache.”

Authorities didn’t report any immediate disturbance calls from the bear’s appearance in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

2-vehicle crash injures 3, kills teen in Nacogdoches
Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office expand outside county inmate housing
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office expand outside county inmate housing
Authorities release names of 2 women found dead in Nacogdoches
The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Criminal charges filed against builder after couple’s ‘barndominium’ dreams go bust

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Charley Pride's Son
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Rangers Mania!
Catalytic converter thefts decline in Deep East Texas
Catalytic converter thefts decline in Deep East Texas
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
File - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Glenview, Ill., on Dec. 17, 2022. Ride-hailing...
Uber and Lyft to pay $328 million to settle dispute over taxes and fees paid by New York drivers