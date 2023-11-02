Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin man headed to federal prison for over 20 years for meth trafficking

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A U.S. district judge sentenced a Lufkin man to federal prison on drug charges.

Daniel Lopez, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in court. He was sentenced to 21 years and six months in federal prison.

According to information presented in court, Lopez was a member of a drug trafficking organization that distributed large amounts of meth in the Lufkin area. The investigation into this organization lasted pver three years, and it resulted in the confiscation of many kilos of meth and multiple firearms, the US Attorney’s Office stated. During the investigation, law enforcement agents stated that they were able to purchase meth directly from Lopez on multiple occasions.

Texas DPS, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, the ATF, and the DEA all investigated the drug trafficking organization, which led to the arrest of Lopez.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-vehicle crash injures 3, kills teen in Nacogdoches
Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office expand outside county inmate housing
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office expand outside county inmate housing
Authorities release names of 2 women found dead in Nacogdoches
The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Criminal charges filed against builder after couple’s ‘barndominium’ dreams go bust

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Rangers Mania!
WATCH: Robber breaks Houston store cashier's window, pepper sprays clerk before looting register
WATCH: Robber breaks Houston store cashier's window, pepper sprays clerk before looting register
WATCH: Texas Rangers fans celebrate in Arlington after World Series victory
WATCH: Texas Rangers fans celebrate in Arlington after World Series victory
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy holds up the trophy after Game 5 of the baseball World Series...
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5