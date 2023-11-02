Rangers World Series merch flies off Tyler shelves after title victory

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday morning, Rangers fans hit the stores in Tyler looking for the coveted World Series Champion merchandise.

Academy Sports + Outdoors employees worked late Wednesday night and as early as 3 a.m. Thursday morning to put all of the merchandise on display, including shirts, hats, pennants and more.

Their doors opened at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, and lifelong fans walked through the doors to find displays of red, white and blue and most importantly, right next to the Rangers logo the words “World Series Champion.”

“It’s unbelievable. I cannot believe it after all these years we finally got a World Series. One out away and we got it last night. Last time they mentioned that we’d lost it, so it’s just exhilarating!” said Ricky Moore, a faithful Rangers fan.

Some people decided to pick up gear before heading to work, including the principal of Jack Elementary.

“We’ve been on our morning announcements ever since I went to the game last Friday, we just - we have built it up as a big deal, and I have the red Ranger rally towel from the game that says ‘World Series’ on it, and we’ve been waving it around and cheering them on, so I anticipate it being a very exciting day at Jack,” said Brett Shelby, donning his new branded beanie hat.

Nearly 150 boxes of merch were delivered to the store just yesterday, and none of it came with an attached price tag.

“It all just comes through the back door, of course, in boxes. It doesn’t have any price tags or anything, so we’re definitely printing like hundreds of labels, getting everybody from each department, so it goes a lot of manpower into it,” said Ruth Nutt, the hard-lines manager. “A lot of us haven’t had enough sleep, or course, but we’re still excited, you know, for everyone coming in.”

The evidence of pride and shock were undeniable in the front section. Moore and Shelby said they will cherish the memories forever.

“I’ve been waiting for this for, I mean, ever since I can remember. We went to Rangers games growing up and going on vacations,” said Shelby.

“Ever since I can ever remember I’ve been watching them, and I’m just, it’s just, it’s been a long journey, but it’s well worth it,” said Moore.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.