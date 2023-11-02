Red Zone Player Spotlight: Arp’s DeMarcus Wade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Coach Wes Schminkey discusses the grab our spotlight player for this week, DeMarcus Wade, came up with on Friday night against Edgewood, when Arp got the win 42-24.

”We talked about that. That’s the best catch any of us have ever seen live, you know, you see stuff on Sports Center or something like that, but as far as live it’s the best want any of us have ever seen,” Schminkey said.

Let’s face it; this was not just another day at the office.

“First when I saw the ball coming I thought, ‘go high.’ Coach always told me to go high for the ball. But it was kind of underthrown, but the only way was through him, so I just focused on the ball, got my hands on it and headed on best I could,” Wade said.

Wade’s calm demeanor no doubt helped his concentration on the score that reads “WOW” for his teammates, too, who cheered him on.

“I heard it was loud,” Wade said.

“He’s being a great teammate, you know, when he’s not carrying the football he’s doing a job out there to help his teammates,” Schminkey said.

So Wade and his Tigers take this game into the bye week, but Wade says their job isn’t finished. They’ve got to get playoff ready.

“Get even better ... we get a whole extra week to get better so we might as well take advantage of it as best as we can,” Wade said.

