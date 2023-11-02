SFA Lady Jacks about to tipoff season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lady Jacks basketball team are just days away from the start of their season.

And today at practice the ladies were busy preparing for what they believe will be a very successful season. Especially under the leadership of all new head coach Leonard Bishop, who tells East Texas Sports he is finding his groove.

“Oh, no doubt, man,” he said. “It’s been a it’s been a wild ride. We took our team over to Italy so that was a good rough draft for me. And so now we’re five days away and we’re ready to get rockin and rollin.”

All right now tell me about that trip because I saw the pictures posted on social media. Look like a pretty fun deal.

“I mean, we got to experience the best of the best,” he said. “We were at the mafia colts, we were in Naples, Rome, you know, the Vatican, we got to see the best of what Italy has to offer. I felt like that was a really good team building exercise for us to go halfway across the world and play some teams that are foreign to us and that we’ve never played against so it was a definitely a team building experience and something they’ll definitely remember.”

How are your new players settling into the program?

They’re settling in really, really well. We have some exciting newcomers that I think are going to give us really good minutes early on in the season,” he said.

Now the Lady Jacks who last season finished with an impressive 27-7 record will be looking to improve on that as Coach Bishop says when it comes to SFA women’s basketball the bar is always set high.

“Well the standard has been set you know it’s it’s a lady Jack tradition that’s been here long before I got here,” he added. “So we just want the girls to go out there and play hard and compete at the highest level and the wins will take care of themselves.”

Look for the Lady Jacks to tip off their season Monday morning at home at 9:30 am against Oklahoma Panhandle.

