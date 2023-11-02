Sleep expert shares tips to prepare for daylight saving time change

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s almost time to turn those clocks back one hour, as daylight saving time comes to an end this weekend.

Director of the Sleep Lab at Nacogdoches Pulmonary Associates, Binusha Moitheennazima, said one of the underrated sleep disorders not addressed is insufficient sleep.

“There are certain things that we can actually consciously do to make our sleep hygiene a little bit better,” she said.

Moitheennazima recommended avoiding anything stimulating close to bedtime.

“That can include coffee, tea, exercise close to bedtime,” said Moitheennazima.

She suggested keeping your bedtime and wake-up time consistent.

Moitheennazima said, “For example, women, when they cannot sleep, they get up and do their household chores. Young adults, they’re going to play on the phone or video games.”

Adjusting your schedule is the first step to a successful transition.

“If they stick to the 11 o’clock, they’re going to bed until midnight and then they have to wake up in the morning time and their sleep hours is going to be kind of restricted,” said Moitheennazima.

Going to bed fifteen or twenty minutes earlier can help with waking up on time.

“If you cannot, I would say advance the bedtime in 15 minutes at a time and in a week or so you should be able to fall asleep at your regular bedtime,” said Moitheennazima.

She said relaxation methods can help those struggling to sleep.

“Try to get up and sit in a chair close to bedtime. Not to put a bright light on,” she said.

Moitheennazima said sticking to these habits can help us have better sleep in the long run.

The daylight saving fall back time change will happen Sunday, November 5, so be prepared to adjust those clocks.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.