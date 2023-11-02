Texas A&M Forest Service disperses $15M in grants to rural fire departments

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) -The Texas A&M Forest Service recently awarded $15.7 million in grant money to rural volunteer fire departments across the state.

The Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program was created in 2002.

Peter Riley, the Bullard fire chief, says they received $20,000 to replace aging extrication tools and equipment. These tools are commonly used to free people in car wrecks.

“Some of the older equipment were hydraulically driven, gas powered extradition tools. We’ve had some very frustrating experiences where you come in, do a truck check and everything checks off and everything starts just fine, and you get on a call, and we have issues with the equipment because it is aging,” Riley said.

The new equipment they are looking at is battery operated. Joseph Lane, the Pineland Volunteer Fire Department chief in Sabine County says they received $240,000 for a new water tender which hauls water to a fire to keep refilling the trucks as the water supply goes down.

“We’re replacing a truck that was built and originally put in service in ‘95. So, this truck is over 25 years in age, closer to 30 years of age, and it has in excess of 300,000 miles,” Lane said.

The truck is expected to cost around $400,000, and Lane says they have been saving to pay for the rest of it.

The Hawkins fire department also received $240,000. Fire Chief Bucky Elkins says they will use the money to get another engine pumper.

“We’ve been getting a lot of new buildings around here, and at this time we don’t have but one pumper. So, if it’s out on a call and we need another pumper, this gets us in that direction,” Elkins said.

Being volunteer based, funding is scarce and grants like these help get the equipment and upgrades they need.

“If it wasn’t for the forestry service, we wouldn’t be able to purchase this. If we did, it would be a long time coming,“ Elkins said.

The Texas A&M Forest Service dispersed $15 million in grants to fire stations across the state. Bullard was one of the cities to benefit.

