Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Union Grove family displaced after home destroyed by fire Wednesday night

Union Grove family displaced after home destroyed in fire Wednesday night
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION GROVE, Texas (KLTV) - An Upshur County family has lost their home to a fire on Wednesday night.

According to East Mountain Fire Chief Brandon Kirske, firefighters have been on the scene for at least two hours, and the fire was still active in the roof area of the home, which is located on FM 1844, as of 9:30 p.m. He said the home will be considered a total loss.

Kirske said the family was home when the fire broke out, and everyone was able to escape safely.  The American Red Cross is on scene to help the family.

No cause has been shared at this time.

East Mountain VFD was joined by West Mountain VFD, Clarksville-Warren Cities VFD, and Gilmer FD to battle the fire. No injuries have been reported among the fire crews.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-vehicle crash injures 3, kills teen in Nacogdoches
Authorities release names of 2 women found dead in Nacogdoches
FILE - This combination of undated photos provided by the United States District Court District...
Jury finds Hawaii couple guilty for stealing identities of dead babies
SFA crews cleanup long-lasting oak tree on campus
SFA students, staff saddened as cleanup of fallen historic tree begins
Wyatt Ordway and his wife.
Nacogdoches couple works to restore Afro-American cemetery

Latest News

Union Grove family displace after home destroyed in fire Wednesday night
Union Grove family displaced after home destroyed in fire Wednesday night
Meeting Wednesday at a Hawkins restaurant, Winona Mayor Rachael Moreno, Big Sandy Mayor Linda...
3 East Texas mayors meet monthly in effort to support neighboring cities
UT Health East Texas is one of the primary responders to 911 calls in East Texas. Officials...
Texas emergency responders still fighting EMT shortage
3 East Texas cities receive funding for pedestrian, bicycle infrastructure
3 East Texas cities receive funding for pedestrian, bicycle infrastructure