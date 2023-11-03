Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Aggies and Longhorns come together for Bonfire Memorial cleanup

When you see maroon and orange together in College Station, they’re usually at odds.
The annual cleanup of the Texas A&M Bonfire Memorial was held Friday.
The annual cleanup of the Texas A&M Bonfire Memorial was held Friday.(KBTX)
By Anna Maynard
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The annual cleanup of the Texas A&M Bonfire Memorial was held Friday.

The Bonfire Memorial honors the 12 students who lost their lives in the 1999 bonfire collapse. It features 12 ‘portals’ oriented in the direction of each students’ hometowns.

According to Aggie volunteer Brady Howell, the tradition of the bonfire extends past the campus.

“The bonfire was more than just a Texas A&M student thing. My dad, who was a UT student, came here,” Howell said.

For the first time, members of University of Texas alumni group Texas Exes joined in the cleanup.

“It was wonderful. They enjoyed it and I enjoyed them,” UT alumni Ann Hays said.

Hays grew up an Aggie before ultimately attending the University of Texas. She said she remembers when the collapse happened.

“To know what happened to them, I still think about it,” she said.

For her, taking part in the cleanup was about honoring her connection to both schools. She said her and other Texas Exes members were there in support of one of their members who recently passed away.

“One of our member’s sons, Michael Ebanks is here, and we wanted to help,” she said.

Howell said it’s heartwarming to see students and alumni from both schools coming together in support of each other.

“It’s pretty wholesome. It’s kind of nice to put the rivalry aside regardless of if we hate each other or not,” he said.

The Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony takes place on Nov. 18.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Boss Outdoors CEO Keith Lindsey and Founder Bob Legg
East Texans walk into Shark Tank with hunting ‘relief’ strap idea, walk away with deal
Catalytic converter thefts decline in Deep East Texas in wake of new law
Catalytic converter thefts decline in Deep East Texas in wake of new law
Police LIghts
2 arrested following gunfight in San Augustine County
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Early voting in East Texas
Early voting ends in East Texas for constitutional amendment election

Latest News

“If you have the ability to plant a tree in your yard, this is definitely the best time to do...
East Texans beautify local field for Arbor Day by planting trees
Blaine Sparks surprises his brother Xander during lunch at Kilgore middle school on Friday
WATCH: Kilgore middle school student surprised by brother’s return from deployment in Germany
A moment took place the two of them will never forget.
WATCH: Kilgore middle school student surprised by brother’s return from deployment in Germany
Lufkin organization hosts annual Art in the Park event Saturday
Lufkin organization hosts annual Art in the Park event Saturday
Rena Bui reacts to her father surprising her at school.
Army dad returns from deployment, surprises daughter at Tyler school