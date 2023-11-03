Alcohol and Drug Abuse Awareness Council ceremony honors longtime board member

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Awareness Council held a ceremony in Lufkin to dedicate their campus in honor of longtime board member Tom Darmstadter.

Executive director for the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council, Phyliss Grandgeorge, said Darmstadter and his family were huge supporters of the organization’s mission.

She said recognizing his legacy in the community brings a positive influence on what the organization stands for.

“He’s just a legacy in our community, so to honor him, we felt like our campus being named after him would be just a positive influence to validate what we do here and to continue to serve throughout the community,” said Grandgeorge.

The organization also announced the name change of their campus.

As far as changing the name of the organization, they wanted to take away the stigma of drug abuse to help people in need.

Grandgeorge believes raising awareness is critical to letting young people know the dangers of addiction to drugs and alcohol.

