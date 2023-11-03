Angelina basketball to host season opener

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In college basketball the Angelina Roadrunners will finally get their season officially kicked off this Saturday, as the roadrunners will welcome Strength N’ Motion Academy. Roadrunners head coach JJ Montgomery talked about their opponent.

“They’re gonna come in and play well,” he said. “Strength N’ Motion is a is a really good team. They’re gonna come over here and do everything they need to do to try to get this win. What we’re looking for is just our guys being disciplined. That’s the main thing we want to make sure our offense that we turn the ball, moving the ball, playing unselfish defense, just being disciplined keeping the guards in front of us. Make sure we’re communicating, boxing out just another thing, we just trying to be a disciplined team for this first game and then just making sure that we run our offense all the way through.”

How excited are the guys to finally get the season started?

“They’ve been looking forward to it,” he said. We’ve been beating each other up at practice every day. So they tired of playing each other, so they ready to get the season started. This group is a special group. I think we’re going to have a great year. They locked in, just a really deep group with a lot of depth. So the kids are looking forward to it and they ready for Saturday.”

