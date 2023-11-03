Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday evening, a Brazos County jury took less than an hour to find a woman guilty of physically abusing her 6-year-old stepdaughters, resulting in a child’s death.

Jessica Bundren, 40, was accused in 2020 of physically abusing both girls for not eating fast enough and bed-wetting. Arianna Rose Battelle died as a result of her injuries, but her twin sister survived her injuries.

A Brazos County Grand Jury indicted Bundren and the girls’ father, Justin Hopper, 29, on two counts of Injury to a Child with intent to cause bodily injuries in December 2020.

The prosecution rested its case Wednesday, saying Bundren’s actions resulted in the death of her stepdaughter, Arianna. Bundren says the child was breathing when she last checked on her, but investigators said the injuries told a different story.

Investigators found Bundren had disciplined the child with a belt and wooden paddle.

“The belt, the paddle, the floor, the wall, whatever it was you know that it was capable of causing death or serious bodily injury because that’s why we’re here. It did cause death,” said Brazos County Assistant District Attorney Kara Comte.

Prosecutors also highlighted text messages investigators found between Bundren and Hopper.

“Five swats, five swats, another round of spankings, 30 minutes over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over every damn day,” Conte added.

Bundren’s defense argued it wasn’t her intent to cause severe harm to the child, and they blamed the girls’ father. A medical expert testified that evidence indicated prolonged torture. They said the presence of male DNA on her body also made it medically challenging to determine the source of the trauma.

“Arianna was beaten to death. She was tortured. She may have been sexually assaulted as part of that process. Her death was slow and painful and in a way looking at it scientifically you don’t know and you can’t put blame or fault as to who may have inflicted those injuries or the majority of the injuries that ultimately took Arianna’s life. It is not the job of the forensic pathologist to determine who did what it’s our job to determine what happened,” a medical expert said in court.

In the end, district attorneys asked the jury to bring peace and justice to the family.

I’m asking you to do the last thing that I need you to do, well not quite. I need you to do this thing and one more thing. I need you to find her guilty of what she did so that we can move to the next step,” said Brazos County First Assistant District Attorney Brian Baker.

The jury did just that, finding Bundren guilty and convicting her of intentionally knowing or causing serious bodily injury to a child.

Sentencing for Bundren will begin Friday morning. The father of the twins is scheduled to have his day in court later in November.

The family did not want to speak on camera but they said they are thankful for the jury’s verdict and it’s one step closer to justice.

