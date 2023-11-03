Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Broaddus ISD coaching couple’s son heads to UIL state meet

Two athletes from the Broaddus cross-country team have qualified to compete in the state UIL meet this year, including the coaches’ son.
By Shaquiena Davis and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Becky and Artie Yates are both head coaches for Broaddus ISD, leading the girls’ and boys’ cross-country teams, respectively. Their son is one of two athletes who have qualified to compete at the state meet.

The ISD held a send-off on Friday morning for freshman Dean Yates and junior Natalia Bahena.

“I feel amazing,” Yates said. “It’s just an unbelievable experience that I get to go.”

Bahena spoke about the work it took to reach this point.

“It was a lot of practices and a lot of just getting through it mentally and pushing through and trying to beat my time every time,” she said.

This is the fifth UIL state meet Broaddus ISD cross-country athletes have qualified for.

Baneha said she’s proud of herself, as she didn’t expect to make it this far. Dean Yates is also hopeful and said he’s shooting for the top ten, hoping to win a medal.

The race is set for Saturday morning at the Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

