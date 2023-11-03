A cool, crisp night lies ahead for the final week of the regular season of high school football in the Red Zone

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - If you plan on heading out to high school football games for the final week of the regular season tonight, it would be wise to take a light jacket or have long sleeves on hand since temperatures will start in the lower 60′s at kickoff. We will then fall into the upper 50′s by halftime and near the middle 50′s by the final whistle. Skies will be clear and winds will be light. It will be ideal weather for the football players, cheerleaders, pep squads, and band members tonight across east Texas.

The mostly clear skies and dry air will lead to a chilly night as overnight lows drop into the upper 40′s across the Piney Woods. The main reason why we will not be nearly as cold is because our wind direction has shifted back to the southeast, which will keep things a tad milder tonight.

It is shaping up to be a nice, first weekend of November across east Texas as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons under lots of sunshine with just a few clouds dotting our east Texas landscape.

It should be noted that overnight lows through this weekend will still be on the chilly side, but we will be trending well above freezing, bottoming out in the upper 40′s Saturday morning and the middle 50′s by Sunday morning.

Daytime highs will be warming into the upper 70′s on Saturday afternoon before climbing to around 80-degrees by Sunday.

Once we get into next week and have several days of predominantly southerly winds in place, morning lows will only be in the lower 60′s with highs warming back into the lower-to-middle 80′s as we flip the script, yet again.

With high pressure dominating our weather landscape, we have no rain to speak of from now through at least the middle of next week as we bask under lots of blue sky and plentiful sunshine with unseasonably warm weather as the weather pattern remains rather benign for us in east Texas.

That warmth will then get replaced by some cooler weather with the arrival of our next cold front that is slated to be in east Texas next Thursday. That will lead to a 30% chance of showers followed by a few post-frontal showers in the cooler air on Friday.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.