Diboll set for district championship

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Lumberjacks will be looking to grab another district title tomorrow night with a win over Crockett. Head Coach Blake Morrison spoke to East Texas Sports about the Bulldogs.

“You know, a lot of speed,” he said. “Coach Jordan is, you know, his first year there ok, he’s so trying to implement his, you know, his ways, his style his program. You know, they’ve had their ups and downs, but still got a lot of talent. So we’re going to have to have a good game.”

And a good game would mean a district title.

“Yes, that would be a undefeated district championship and that would be, you know, that’s one of our goals, always has to be the, you know, one of the first steps on the ladder to the state championship. So, you know, it’s a it’s a good thing kids worked hard. We’ve had you know, we’ve had ups and downs in the season, but you know, to come out on top tomorrow, undefeated district champions would be good,” he said.

So that’s the Diboll Lumberjacks taking on Crockett, that game tomorrow night in Diboll with a 7 pm kickoff.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.