Eustace boys take 3rd place at cross country state meet
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Fifty-three East Texas schools are represented at the cross country state meet in Round Rock.
Below is a list of teams and student athletes who finished in the top three:
Eustace boys (Ryan Porte, 7th; Brendon Greenlee, 33rd; Landon King, 34th; Cooper Leslie, 39th; Ivan Umana, 59th; Elijah Griffin, 72nd; Thomas Adkisson, 105th) finished third in 3A.
Saturday, Nov. 4
8:30 a.m. 6A Girls
Tyler Legacy
Maddry East, 9th grade
10:10 a.m. 2A Girls
Broaddus:
Natalia Bahena, 11th grade
Colmesneil:
Alyssa Mabry, 12th grade
Union Grove:
Averi Cook, 9th grade
Gracelyn Head, 10th grade
Rachel Potter, 9th grade
Sophie Pyle, 12th grade
Jenna Scott, 12th grade
Danica Vestal, 9th grade
Ava Whiteman, 12th grade
Groveton:
Kayleigh Albus, 9th grade
Emma Alexander, 12th grade
Janette Bautista, 10th grade
Noelia Garcia, 12th grade
Marie Gonzalez, 11th grade
Madison Hobbs, 10th grade
Laney Peterson, 10th grade
Harts Bluff:
Alexa Arzate, 11th grade
Perla Solorio, 11th grade
La Poynor:
Savanna Thaw, 12th grade
Cross Roads:
Laura Labhart, 10th grade
Brook Locke, 11th grade
Kylie Loftin, 11th grade
Alexis Sudduth, 11th grade
Calista Turner, 12th grade
Cassity Turner, 12th grade
Gabriela Vazquez, 11th grade
Ore City:
Ivon Garay, 12th grade
Shelbyville:
Mckenzie Gillaspie, 11th grade
Cori Lawson, 9th grade
Treana MacKs, 12th grade
Emily Pharris, 12th grade
Lily West, 9th grade
Bailee Whiteside, 11th grade
Jamarria Wright, 12th grade
West Sabine:
Kenzy Bragg, 10th grade
10:40 a.m. 2A Boys
Broaddus:
Dean Yates, 9th grade
Chireno:
Barrett Bennefield, 12th grade
Benji Blount, 10th grade
Cyrus Kubena, 12th grade
Keith Patton, 12th grade
Dal Pinner, 10th grade
Colton Smith, 9th grade
Ace Turner, 10th grade
Corrigan-Camden:
Andres Landaverde, 11th grade
Douglass:
Noah Jones, 12th grade
Harleton:
Braedon Glennen-Lovvor, 9th grade
Harts Bluff:
Johnathan Diaz, 11th grade
Jose Garcia, 11th grade
Hawkins:
Dakota Hinkle
New Summerfield:
Alessandro Garcia, 10th grade
Axel Hernandez, 11th grade
Jovanny Hernandez, 10th grade
Brayden Lueckemeyer, 11th grade
Raul Munoz, 10th grade
Andres Ornelas, 11th grade
Bryan Zavala, 12th grade
Tenaha:
Eustorgio Flores, 10th grade
Marco Gonzales, 10th grade
Jairo Hernadez, 11th grade
Misael Hernandez, 12th grade
Jhostyn Lopez, 10th grade
Adrian Ramirez, 10th grade
11:40 a.m. 4A Girls
Athens:
Donna Carpenter, 9th grade
Bullard:
Alyssa Bryant, 12th grade
Peyton Childs, 9th grade
Piper Childs, 9th grade
Kalie Cummings, 10th grade
Riley Roberts, 12th grade
Kenley Vining, 9th grade
Erin Worden, 10th grade
Canton:
Graycee Wilson, 12th grade
Henderson
Giselle Alejandro, 11th grade
Hudson
Madison Vasquez, 11th grade
Jacksonville:
Emily Martinez, 12th grade
Kilgore:
Ruby Almanza, 11th grade
Lindale:
Alexus Dedios, 12th grade
Madison Devisscher, 9th grade
Cadyn Haisten, 12th grade
Abbigail Hanley, 10th grade
Abigail Kelley, 10th grade
Addalyn Kobs, 12th grade
Bernadette Malmgren, 9th grade
Mabank:
Trista Etheridge, 11th grade
Felicity Torres, 12th grade
Sulphur Springs:
Edith Martinez, 11th grade
12:10 p.m. 4A Boys
Bullard:
Brayden Vining, 11th grade
Canton:
Miguel Arce, 12th grade
Kevin Velazquez, 11th grade
Center:
Osman Salman, 12th grade
Cumberland Academy:
Abel Solorio, 12th grade
Hudson
Aiden Buranakitipinyo, 11th grade
Jacob Cockrell, 9th grade
Connor Graves, 12th grade
Mason Purvis, 11th grade
Jordan Pyle, 10th grade
Miler Stewart, 9th grade
Marco Woods, 12th grade
Jacksonville:
Sebastian Juarez, 11th grade
Kilgore:
Luciano Brizuela, 11th grade
Lindale:
Dax Allen, 11th grade
Mabank:
Korban Murphy, 12th grade
Pittsburg:
Martin Aguilar, 11th grade
Damian Cigarroa, 9th grade
Abraham Garcia, 12th grade
Uriel Netro, 10th grade
Xander Owen, 10th grade
Alan Ramirez, 10th grade
Michael Trejo, 11th grade
Tyler Chapel Hill:
Sebastian Medina, 10th grade
Van:
Isaiah Colorado, 11th grade
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.