Eustace boys take 3rd place at cross country state meet

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Fifty-three East Texas schools are represented at the cross country state meet in Round Rock.

Below is a list of teams and student athletes who finished in the top three:

Eustace boys (Ryan Porte, 7th; Brendon Greenlee, 33rd; Landon King, 34th; Cooper Leslie, 39th; Ivan Umana, 59th; Elijah Griffin, 72nd; Thomas Adkisson, 105th) finished third in 3A.

Saturday, Nov. 4

8:30 a.m. 6A Girls

Tyler Legacy

Maddry East, 9th grade

Maddry East competes Saturday morning.

10:10 a.m. 2A Girls

Broaddus:

Natalia Bahena, 11th grade

Colmesneil:

Alyssa Mabry, 12th grade

Union Grove:

Averi Cook, 9th grade

Gracelyn Head, 10th grade

Rachel Potter, 9th grade

Sophie Pyle, 12th grade

Jenna Scott, 12th grade

Danica Vestal, 9th grade

Ava Whiteman, 12th grade

Groveton:

Kayleigh Albus, 9th grade

Emma Alexander, 12th grade

Janette Bautista, 10th grade

Noelia Garcia, 12th grade

Marie Gonzalez, 11th grade

Madison Hobbs, 10th grade

Laney Peterson, 10th grade

Harts Bluff:

Alexa Arzate, 11th grade

Perla Solorio, 11th grade

La Poynor:

Savanna Thaw, 12th grade

Cross Roads:

Laura Labhart, 10th grade

Brook Locke, 11th grade

Kylie Loftin, 11th grade

Alexis Sudduth, 11th grade

Calista Turner, 12th grade

Cassity Turner, 12th grade

Gabriela Vazquez, 11th grade

Ore City:

Ivon Garay, 12th grade

Shelbyville:

Mckenzie Gillaspie, 11th grade

Cori Lawson, 9th grade

Treana MacKs, 12th grade

Emily Pharris, 12th grade

Lily West, 9th grade

Bailee Whiteside, 11th grade

Jamarria Wright, 12th grade

West Sabine:

Kenzy Bragg, 10th grade

10:40 a.m. 2A Boys

Broaddus:

Dean Yates, 9th grade

Chireno:

Barrett Bennefield, 12th grade

Benji Blount, 10th grade

Cyrus Kubena, 12th grade

Keith Patton, 12th grade

Dal Pinner, 10th grade

Colton Smith, 9th grade

Ace Turner, 10th grade

Corrigan-Camden:

Andres Landaverde, 11th grade

Douglass:

Noah Jones, 12th grade

Harleton:

Braedon Glennen-Lovvor, 9th grade

Harts Bluff:

Johnathan Diaz, 11th grade

Jose Garcia, 11th grade

Hawkins:

Dakota Hinkle

New Summerfield:

Alessandro Garcia, 10th grade

Axel Hernandez, 11th grade

Jovanny Hernandez, 10th grade

Brayden Lueckemeyer, 11th grade

Raul Munoz, 10th grade

Andres Ornelas, 11th grade

Bryan Zavala, 12th grade

Tenaha:

Eustorgio Flores, 10th grade

Marco Gonzales, 10th grade

Jairo Hernadez, 11th grade

Misael Hernandez, 12th grade

Jhostyn Lopez, 10th grade

Adrian Ramirez, 10th grade

11:40 a.m. 4A Girls

Athens:

Donna Carpenter, 9th grade

Bullard:

Alyssa Bryant, 12th grade

Peyton Childs, 9th grade

Piper Childs, 9th grade

Kalie Cummings, 10th grade

Riley Roberts, 12th grade

Kenley Vining, 9th grade

Erin Worden, 10th grade

Canton:

Graycee Wilson, 12th grade

Henderson

Giselle Alejandro, 11th grade

Hudson

Madison Vasquez, 11th grade

Jacksonville:

Emily Martinez, 12th grade

Kilgore:

Ruby Almanza, 11th grade

Lindale:

Alexus Dedios, 12th grade

Madison Devisscher, 9th grade

Cadyn Haisten, 12th grade

Abbigail Hanley, 10th grade

Abigail Kelley, 10th grade

Addalyn Kobs, 12th grade

Bernadette Malmgren, 9th grade

Mabank:

Trista Etheridge, 11th grade

Felicity Torres, 12th grade

Sulphur Springs:

Edith Martinez, 11th grade

12:10 p.m. 4A Boys

Bullard:

Brayden Vining, 11th grade

Canton:

Miguel Arce, 12th grade

Kevin Velazquez, 11th grade

Center:

Osman Salman, 12th grade

Cumberland Academy:

Abel Solorio, 12th grade

Hudson

Aiden Buranakitipinyo, 11th grade

Jacob Cockrell, 9th grade

Connor Graves, 12th grade

Mason Purvis, 11th grade

Jordan Pyle, 10th grade

Miler Stewart, 9th grade

Marco Woods, 12th grade

Jacksonville:

Sebastian Juarez, 11th grade

Kilgore:

Luciano Brizuela, 11th grade

Lindale:

Dax Allen, 11th grade

Mabank:

Korban Murphy, 12th grade

Pittsburg:

Martin Aguilar, 11th grade

Damian Cigarroa, 9th grade

Abraham Garcia, 12th grade

Uriel Netro, 10th grade

Xander Owen, 10th grade

Alan Ramirez, 10th grade

Michael Trejo, 11th grade

Tyler Chapel Hill:

Sebastian Medina, 10th grade

Van:

Isaiah Colorado, 11th grade

