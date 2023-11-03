Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fort Cavazos holds largest training exercise since 2020

Training involves loading equipment and securing military rafts
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) -Fort Cavazos is holding their largest training exercise since 2020 that started on October 30th and will continue till November 9th

Over six thousand soldiers from all parts of the country are involved as they work together to move vehicles and supplies across Lake Belton.

Soldiers in training have one mission.

To get their team and equipment across lake Belton as fast and efficiently as they can.

Richard Judd, a sergeant from Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, explains how this exercise can be tough but it is important for young soldiers to get familiar with the equipment and unfamiliar terrain.

“It’s something that has become very important in the army, and it’s something that we are very proficient in as we continue to do this.”

According to Judd, “the speed is important as they build this raft, the faster they build this raft the faster the elements can get across to provide that support.”

Instructors used fake smoke to resemble a thick fog, making the mission more realistic.

The exercise prepares soldiers to work as a team, and Sergeant crystal Puttman from Fort Leonard Wood explains, shows them how the multiple units within the army work together to complete a mission

“You get to see how that actually incorporates to the rest of the army and teaches them to value and understand what they are doing, so that they can feel like they are part of the profession and do a better job”

November 8th is the last day of formal training and after a short day of review soldiers will be able to return to their posts and resume duties as normal.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

