Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Kids spotted filling empty candy bowl with their own haul

It’s all treats and no tricks in a Halloween video that’s now going viral. (Source: Jamie Lim/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – It’s all treats and no tricks in a Halloween video that’s now going viral.

Millions of people have watched a video posted online by Jamie Lim showing three trick-or-treaters dishing out their own candy when they find an empty bowl outside a home.

At first, the children were disappointed to find a bowl without candy, but that’s when one of them reaches into his own stash and encourages the others to throw some treats in the bowl.

“Let’s put some candy in there for other people,” you can hear one of the kids say.

“Yeah, let’s be nice,” another agrees.

The children reach into their bags and each grabs a couple of handfuls of candy to replenish the bowl for other trick-or-treaters.

Just as the kids were about to leave, they reached into the bowl to grab a couple of pieces of candy that proved too valuable to part with.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Love's sign is seen next to Interstate 35 in Moore, Oklahoma. Officials say a man died at a...
Man dies working on his pickup in Love’s parking lot after semitruck pins him, coroner says
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy holds up the trophy after Game 5 of the baseball World Series...
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5
Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
Sleep expert shares tips to prepare for daylight saving time change
Sleep expert shares tips to prepare for Daylight Saving Time change
Tell us about a wonderful nurse in your life

Latest News

During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty...
1 dead, 1 still missing 2 days after old coal plant’s collapse
A man said he was attacked by otters at Serene Lakes in California. (KCRA, MATT LEFFERS,...
Man says otters attacked him while swimming in lake
The children reach into their bags and each grab a couple handfuls of candy to replenish the...
Kids spotted filling empty candy bowl with their own haul
A man said he was attacked by otters at Serene Lakes in California. (KCRA, MATT LEFFERS,...
Man says otters attacked him while swimming in lake