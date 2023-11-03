Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Organization of Latin Americans hosts Day of the Dead night market at SFA

By Tyre White
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a time primarily in Mexican culture where friends and family gather to pay respects and remember loved ones who have passed on.

Stephen F. Austin State University Organization of Latin Americans Member Verania Martinez says they wanted students who may not be aware of the culture to feel welcome to acknowledge the holiday.

“It brings communities together, so that’s kind of what we’re trying to do today, we’re bringing out different organizations and different cultures as well. Everyone can celebrate Day of the Dead and that’s what we’re trying to show in the community,” said Martinez.

Martinez says that on Day of the Dead loved ones are celebrated through a shrine that has their picture and some of their favorite foods.

“In order to attract our ancestors, you need to put things that’ll get them to come to you right ... like if they liked hot Cheetos then you’ll put hot Cheetos,” said Martinez.

Martinez says another way to attract loved ones is to place marigolds around the shrine.

“It’s because of the bright color they’ll be able to see it. It’s also because of the smell, so they’re smelling that fragrant flower and they’re coming to you, they’re finding where they came from,” said Martinez.

The organization’s goal is to promote unity, equality, and empowerment among all students, with an emphasis on the Hispanic community.

Organization President Katheryne Serrano says she looks forward to doing just that by hosting events like this.

“I’m just excited for the org, I hope the org continues to grow and that people feel proud of where they come from, and that we all kind of share our own experiences and like just bring the culture out and it’s just important especially being here in East Texas,” said Serrano.

Day of the Dead is typically celebrated November 1 and November 2.

