Son of former Texas Rangers part-owner Charley Pride reacts to World Series win

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The son of late country music singer Charley Pride is among the many East Texans celebrating the Texas Rangers winning the World Series.

“There was always this very special place in his heart for baseball in general, but also the Rangers,” said Pride’s son, Tyler Pride, who lives in Tyler and works at the Tyler Police Department.

Before Charley Pride became a country music superstar, he was a professional baseball player who played minor and negro league ball.

“Baseball was always his first love,” said Tyler Pride. “And that’s what he wanted to do; become a major league baseball player and he did until he threw his arm out. That’s what kind of catapulted him over to the music industry. But he was part owner of the Rangers and that was always a very special part of his life.”

While Pride was part Rangers owner, he was a full-time fan who frequently performed at home games both on and off the field. The late singer also made regular trips to spring training camps.

“That was kind of his time away that he would always take every year was to go to spring training and just hanging out with the guys.”

So, how does Tyler think his dad would have reacted to the Rangers’ first World Series win?

“He’d be jumping up and down, yelling and cheering just like all the rest of us. He was always a huge fan just at heart.”

Following his death in 2020, the Texas Rangers paid tribute to Charley Pride in 2021 when they named a field after him at their spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona.

