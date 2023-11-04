Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Early voting ends in East Texas for constitutional amendment election

By Tyre White
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Early voting for the Constitutional Amendment Election has been open since Monday October 23rd and will end at 7pm tonight.

Angelina County Voter Billie Page said she’s been putting off voting early, but still managed to make it on the last day.

“I came out to early vote because it’s a convenience. Likely on election day I will forget until I’m way past my polling place but I actually had an errand to run and I remembered all at the same time and that’s why I’m here,” said Page.

With 14 amendments on the ballot this year, Page said one in particular stood out to her.

“I just went by what sounded reasonable and important. Being a tax assessor, I’m finding that $100,000 homestead exemption to be important, plus we went ahead and put it on the tax statements so it better pass,” said Page.

Over in Smith County, 7,940 ballots were cast in-person as of Thursday.

In Angelina County, the early voter turnout has been low, according to Angelina County Election Administrator Teri Jordan.

“We’ve had 2,568 vote. We’ve had five early voting locations open. Parks is doing, they’re doing three percent, and the other four are only doing like one percent,” said Jordan.

Among the five locations, the City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation early voting location is seeing the most voters in Angelina County, but Jordan said the turnout is expected.

“It’s kind of a shock when there is several issues that people are concerned about and they’re not coming out to cast their vote on it. I just don’t think they realize it’s going on even though it’s been posted but constitutional amendments it’s always a lower turnout,” said Jordan.

While early voting ends tonight, Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

