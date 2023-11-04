Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Judge says ex-UCLA gynecologist can be retried on charges of sexually abusing female patients

FILE - James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Heaps, a...
FILE - James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Heaps, a former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexually abusing female patients over the course of a 35-year career.(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles who was sentenced to prison for sexually abusing student patients can be retried on charges involving additional women, a judge ruled Friday.

A Superior Court judge granted a prosecution request to retry Dr. James Heaps on nine charges after a jury deadlocked on the counts last fall.

No date for Heaps’ retrial was set.

Heaps, 67, was sentenced in April to an 11-year prison sentence.

He was convicted last October of five counts of sexually abusing two female patients. Los Angeles jurors found him not guilty on seven other counts and deadlocked on remaining charges involving four women.

Heaps, a longtime UCLA campus gynecologist, was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of patients during his 35-year career.

Amid a wave of sexual misconduct scandals coming to light that implicate campus doctors, he was arrested in 2019. UCLA later agreed to pay nearly $700 million in lawsuit settlements to hundreds of Heaps’ former patients — a record amount for a public university.

Women who brought the lawsuits said Heaps groped them, made suggestive comments or conducted unnecessarily invasive exams during his 35-year career. The lawsuits contended that the university ignored their complaints and deliberately concealed abuse that happened for decades during examinations at the UCLA student health center, the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center or in Heaps’ campus office.

Heaps continued to practice until his retirement in June 2018.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Love's sign is seen next to Interstate 35 in Moore, Oklahoma. Officials say a man died at a...
Man dies working on his pickup in Love’s parking lot after semitruck pins him, coroner says
Caleb Ryder Hewitt
Huntington man accused of touching child inappropriately
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy holds up the trophy after Game 5 of the baseball World Series...
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5
Police LIghts
2 arrested following gunfight in San Augustine County
Sleep expert shares tips to prepare for daylight saving time change
Sleep expert shares tips to prepare for Daylight Saving Time change

Latest News

Rena Bui reacts to her father surprising her at school.
Army dad returns from deployment, surprises daughter at Tyler school
Red Zone Preview
KLTV's JD Conte was there for all the excitement.
Texas Rangers celebrate championship win with victory parade in Arlington
Lobo Choir raising funds for trip to perform at D-Day memorial ceremony in France
Lobo Choir struggles to fund Normandy trip for D-Day memorial performance
The “STOL” in National STOL stands for Short Takeoff and Landing, and these pilots don’t need...
National STOL competition brings pilots to Sulphur Springs