Man arrested for shooting vehicle in Bryan

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
Hugo Leiva
Hugo Leiva(KBTX)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A man was taken into custody Friday in connection to a shooting where a vehicle was hit.

Hugo Leiva is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

The shooting took place at the 3200 Block of Boonville Road early Thursday morning.

The incident involved a woman who did not want to be identified. The woman said that when she turned onto Boonville, a truck pulled into the right lane, turned its hazards on, and then shot at her.

The woman then pulled into the parking lot of Allen Academy, and her car locked up.

Blake Jennings, founder of OnRamp, a nonprofit that gifts cars to people in need, said the woman involved is one of his clients.

“The bullet caused the car to be inoperable, so it shut down,” Jennings said. “Fortunately, she called the police, and they came quickly.”

No one was injured in the shooting.

The Bryan Police Department recommends that if you find yourself in this situation, distance yourself from the area, try to get a suspect description, and call 911 immediately.

