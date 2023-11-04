Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny/mostly sunny this weekend with highs back in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunny/mostly sunny today. Highs in the 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures rise into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. This evening we’ll hold onto clear skies as we cool into the 50s overnight. Highs on Sunday will be nearing 80-degrees as we see a bit more cloud cover overhead. Highs for the first few days of next week will be in the 80s before our next cold front arrives on Thursday, with it a chance for rain. Have a great weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police LIghts
2 arrested following gunfight in San Augustine County
Caleb Ryder Hewitt
Huntington man accused of touching child inappropriately
Air Boss Outdoors CEO Keith Lindsey and Founder Bob Legg
East Texans walk into Shark Tank with hunting ‘relief’ strap idea, walk away with deal
The ISD held a send-off on Friday morning.
Broaddus ISD coaching couple’s son heads to UIL state meet
Early voting in East Texas
Early voting ends in East Texas for constitutional amendment election

Latest News

Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips 11-4-23
Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
The longest weekend of the year will feature chilly mornings giving way to mild, pleasant afternoons
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Evening Webcast