Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

CDC to expand disease surveillance at airports

FILE - The CDC will test for more than 30 pathogens in four airports.
FILE - The CDC will test for more than 30 pathogens in four airports.(Jim Gathany)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its disease surveillance program at four of the seven major airports in the United States participating in its disease surveillance program.

The agency will now test for more than 30 pathogens at Boston Logan International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The CDC is looking for antimicrobial resistance targets as well as viruses like the flu and RSV.

The Traveler Surveillance Program started during the COVID-19 pandemic to detect new variants. It operates at seven major U.S. airports.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
East Texas homeowner runs into house fire to save pet dogs, cat
Air Boss Outdoors CEO Keith Lindsey and Founder Bob Legg
East Texans walk into Shark Tank with hunting ‘relief’ strap idea, walk away with deal
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Upshur County authorities searching for ‘armed, extremely dangerous’ suspect in double homicide
Catalytic converter thefts decline in Deep East Texas in wake of new law
Catalytic converter thefts decline in Deep East Texas in wake of new law

Latest News

Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to son’s gun license
The Israel Defense Forces struck 450 Hamas targets in the Gaza strip over the last 24 hours,...
Israel says it struck 450 Hamas targets in Gaza Strip
Two men were killed and five other people were injured in a shooting after a confrontation at a...
Denver police investigate shooting that killed 2, injured 5 at a private after-hours biker bar
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2016 file image made from a video shows the 18-karat toilet, titled...
4 men charged in theft of golden toilet, an artwork titled America, from Churchill’s birthplace
St. Louis police said the suspects did not know how to drive the victim’s manual transmission...
Robbery plan thwarted when suspects didn’t know how to drive victim’s stick shift, police say