East Texas homeowner runs into house fire to save pet dogs, cat

HOLLY LAKE RANCH, Texas (KLTV) - A long-burning house fire kept East Texas firefighters tied up for over eight hours and resulted in a home being destroyed.

Crews from Holly Lake Ranch were called to a fire on West Holly Trail Drive around 5:15 p.m. Saturday and remained on scene until around 1:30 Sunday morning. The roaring blaze was in an area that is heavily wooded and was in proximity to other homes, which is why crews were fighting so intensely to keep it from spreading.

“We did keep units here all night long to ensure that it did not spread,” said Fire Chief Bill Bollinger. “The houses out here are very close together, so our first duty here was to protect the surrounding structures because this one was fully engulfed when we got here, and there was no way to save it.”

A neighbor had spotted the fire and called emergency units, then called the homeowners, who were gone at the time. According to Bollinger, when the owner returned, he ran inside the burning structure and saved two dogs and a cat. Although running into a fire goes against what authorities would advise, everyone was grateful to avoid loss of life.

“When I first got here, they were bringing two dogs and a cat out, so they did save their pets. Thank goodness for that,” Bollinger said.

