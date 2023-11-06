Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are certainly not very chilly this time around as many are waking up in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We’ll see a pretty sizeable warm up this afternoon thanks to lots of sunshine and breezy south winds blowing at 10-15 miles per hour. Expect highs for most of ETX to jump into the warm lower 80s. Warm and breezy conditions prevail for our Tuesday and Wednesday, with mild mornings in the middle 60s and toasty afternoons in the lower to middle 80s. We won’t have to wait too long for our next cool down, however, as a cold front is still set to move into the area later on Thursday. This cold front will likely bring a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms, so don’t forget where you put your umbrella, you’ll probably need it. Scattered rain is expected to continue into the first half of Friday before skies dry back out for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will trend a decent amount cooler Friday through Sunday, but at least we won’t see freezing temps this time around. Expect lows for Saturday and Sunday to trend in the upper 40s while highs likely remain mild in the lower to middle 60s. Have a great Monday!

